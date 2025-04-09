Paolo Banchero News: Balanced outing in blowout victory
Banchero recorded 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 96-76 win over Boston.
Banchero put forth a balanced outing in Wednesday's blowout contest, leading all players in assists while finishing as one of three Magic players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Banchero has recorded at least 15 points and six assists in four of his last eight contests, including in two of his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now