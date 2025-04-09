Paolo Banchero News: Balanced outing in blowout victory

Banchero recorded 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 96-76 win over Boston.

Banchero put forth a balanced outing in Wednesday's blowout contest, leading all players in assists while finishing as one of three Magic players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Banchero has recorded at least 15 points and six assists in four of his last eight contests, including in two of his last three appearances.