Paolo Banchero News: Balanced outing in losing effort
Banchero amassed 21 points (8-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 121-94 loss to Boston.
Banchero impacted Friday's game in multiple ways despite struggling a bit from the field, leading all Magic players in assists while finishing as one of two players with at least 20 points in a losing effort. Banchero has surpassed the 20-point mark in all but two outings this season, doing so in all four of his appearances since returning from injury.
