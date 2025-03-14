Paolo Banchero News: Big double-double in road win

Banchero closed Thursday's 113-93 victory over the Pelicans with 34 points (14-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 34 minutes.

The double-double was the fifth of the season for Banchero, who topped 30 points for the fourth time in 11 games since the All-Star break, while the four steals tied his season high. Over that stretch, the third-year forward has averaged 28.6 points, 6.8 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals as he tries to keep an injury-plagued Orlando squad afloat.