Paolo Banchero News: Big double-double in Saturday's win

Banchero supplied 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-92 win over the Timberwolves.

It was Banchero's 21st double-double of the season and fifth in the last eight games. He led all players in rebounds, finishing one board shy of tying his season high. Over the last eight games, the fourth-year forward is averaging 24.9 points, 10.3 boards, 6.0 assists and 0.8 threes.