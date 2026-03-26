Paolo Banchero News: Delivers another 30-point night
Banchero produced 30 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-117 win over Sacramento.
Banchero continued his recent stretch of stellar play by posting his third straight 30-point outing. He's averaging 35.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists during this three-game stretch. The star forward also managed to impress as a playmaker Thursday by dishing out seven assists, a mark he's now reached five times in 15 matchups this month.
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