Paolo Banchero News: Delivers game-high 25 in loss

Banchero supplied 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 97-84 loss to Houston.

The third-year forward led all scorers on the night, but he got very little help -- only one other Magic players even scored in double digits. Banchero has been locked in since the All-Star break, scoring at least 20 points in nine of the last 10 games and averaging 28.1 points, 6.4 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.