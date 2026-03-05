Paolo Banchero News: Double-doubles in victory

Banchero logged 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over the Mavericks.

Banchero turned in an ugly night on the offensive end, but he made up for it by crashing the glass. This marks the third time he's reached double-digit rebounds in his last five appearances. Banchero was also involved than usual on the defensive end, racking up multiple steals for the first time since Feb. 7.