Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Drops 31 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 7:13pm

Banchero tallied 31 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-107 victory over the Pistons.

Banchero teamed up with Desmond Bane to provide 56 total points on the night, and both players shot the basketball with impressive efficiency. Banchero's 31-point outing was a reassuring sight for fantasy owners, considering he'd been held to 19 points or fewer in four of his previous five showings heading into Monday's showdown with Detroit.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
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