Paolo Banchero News: Drops 31 points in victory

Banchero tallied 31 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-107 victory over the Pistons.

Banchero teamed up with Desmond Bane to provide 56 total points on the night, and both players shot the basketball with impressive efficiency. Banchero's 31-point outing was a reassuring sight for fantasy owners, considering he'd been held to 19 points or fewer in four of his previous five showings heading into Monday's showdown with Detroit.