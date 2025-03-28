Paolo Banchero News: Extends scoring streak

Banchero recorded 35 points (13-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 101-92 loss to the Mavericks.

Banchero reached the 30-point mark for a fifth consecutive game, and the star forward now owns the league's longest streak of games with at least 30 points. He's been playing at a very high level in recent weeks and is firmly entrenched as the team's go-to scoring and playmaking option. Fantasy managers who have trusted Banchero all season long are certainly reaping the benefits of his play right when the fantasy playoffs are in full swing in most formats. The star big man is averaging 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of November.