Paolo Banchero News: Falls just short of triple-double

Banchero finished with 25 points (6-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 win over Detroit in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Banchero easily had his best showing of this series by falling one assist short of a triple-double. With Orlando now leading the series 2-1, the 23-year-old will look to keep his club on track when the Magic and Pistons meet again for Game 4 on Monday night.