Paolo Banchero News: Fills stat sheet in loss

Banchero finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 112-90 loss to the Nuggets.

Banchero stuffed the stat sheet while recording a season-high mark in swats, albeit in a losing effort. The star forward was fairly efficient Thursday, though he has struggled with his shot of late. Over his last five outings, the 22-year-old has averaged 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks, shooting only 40.0 percent from the field and 9.1 percent from three-point range across 33.0 minutes per game.