Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Flirts with double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Banchero ended with 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 victory over the Kings.

Banchero's fight back from a torn oblique hasn't been an easy road, but the dynamic forward is showing signs of improvement with every appearance. Although he's successfully popped for big numbers since returning to the court, he is still hampered by some shooting inconsistencies that should even out over time.

