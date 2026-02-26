Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Flirts with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Banchero recorded 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during the Magic's 113-108 loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

Banchero led the Magic on Thursday in both assists and rebounds (finishing two boards and one dime shy from logging his third triple-double of the season) and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Desmond Bane (30 points). Banchero has dished out six-plus assists in each of his last five outings since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 25.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.2 blocks over 38.2 minutes per game.

