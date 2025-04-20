Paolo Banchero News: Leads all scorers in Game 1 loss

Banchero closed Sunday's 103-86 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 36 points (14-27 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes.

Banchero did everything he could to get the Magic over the line, leading all scorers in what was ultimately a losing effort. While both Banchero and Franz Wagner had strong performances, they received very little in the way of help. The remaining three starters combined for just 10 points, something they will need to rectify should they have any hope of ousting the Celtics.