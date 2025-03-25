Paolo Banchero News: Leads team to victory

Banchero contributed 32 points (13-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 win over Charlotte.

Despite struggling with his outside shot, Banchero led Orlando in scoring while also posting a team-high six assists. In the star forward's previous 10 outings, he was averaging 30.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.0 minutes while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three.