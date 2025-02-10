Paolo Banchero News: Logs 31 points vs. Atlanta
Banchero registered 31 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 112-106 loss to the Hawks.
Banchero was the second-leading scorer for the Magic on Monday behind Franz Wagner (37), but the star duo didn't get much offensive production from their teammates. Banchero went just 4-for-34 from across the seven games heading into Monday's contest, but he connected on a game-high four three-pointers for just the third time this season. Banchero and the Magic will look to get back on track against the Hornets on Wednesday.
