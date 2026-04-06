Paolo Banchero News: Massive double-double in win
Banchero provided 23 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 victory over the Pelicans.
Banchero recorded his 25th double-double of the season in Sunday's win. The forward hold averages of 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers on 45.7 percent shooting from the field over his last 68 games.
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