Paolo Banchero News: Massive scoring effort in loss
Banchero closed with 39 points (13-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 128-126 loss to the Pacers.
Banchero did his part and more, pouring in a season-best 39 points, though it wasn't enough to prevent a disappointing defeat. On the year, the power forward has now reached the 30-point mark 11 times, with four of those performances coming in March. Banchero entered Monday's contest shooting just 30.9 percent from beyond the arc with 1.2 made threes per game but went on to knock down four triples, his highest single-game total since draining five threes Feb. 19.
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