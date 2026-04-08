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Paolo Banchero News: Paces Orlando in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Banchero contributed 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 win over Minnesota.

Banchero needed only three quarters and 11 field-goal attempts to score a team-high 20 points. The star forward has reached the 20-point threshold in three consecutive contests following a four-game stretch in which he averaged 12.3 points on 34.0 percent shooting from the field. He also tied the game high in assists and led Orlando's first unit in rebounds Wednesday.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
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