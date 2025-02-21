Paolo Banchero News: Poor shooting display Friday

Banchero registered 21 points (5-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Banchero had as bad a start as you could in Friday's game, missing all six field-goal attempts in the first quarter while committing three personal fouls, which caused him to sit for the entire second frame. Banchero managed to bounce back by scoring 15 points in the third quarter to spark an early Magic run, but he couldn't sustain that effort into the fourth quarter. He went 1-for-7 from the field in the fourth quarter and missed the potential game-winning shot as time wound down. Banchero and the Magic will look to bounce back against the Wizards on Sunday.