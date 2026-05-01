Paolo Banchero News: Poor shooting effort Friday

Banchero finished with 17 points (4-20 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Friday's 93-79 loss to Detroit in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Banchero had 45 points and shot 54.5 percent from deep in Game 5 on Wednesday. However, it was a different story Friday night, with the 23-year-old failing to make any of his nine attempts from behind the three-point line while amassing only 17 points, his lowest-scoring performance of the playoffs thus far. With the series knotted up at three games each, both clubs will meet in Detroit on Sunday for Game 7. While Banchero should continue to be the preferred option offensively in that contest, he may need to remain more involved if Franz Wagner (calf) can't suit up.