Paolo Banchero News: Poor shooting effort Saturday

Banchero racked up nine points (4-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 loss to the Jazz.

It was a tough shooting night for Banchero, who went 1-for-12 from the field in the first half and failed to score in double digits for the second time in his last five games. He's averaged 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 32.2 minutes per game since returning from a torn right oblique, but he's shot just 38.9 percent from the field over that span. He'll look to find his stroke against the Warriors on Monday.