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Paolo Banchero News: Poor showing in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 9:15am

Banchero provided nine points (3-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 139-87 loss to Toronto.

The Magic were run out of the building in this one, yet Banchero still logged 30 minutes -- no other starter reached that mark. This was just a small setback for Banchero, as he's averaging 25.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 three-pointers over his last eight games.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
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