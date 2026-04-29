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Paolo Banchero News: Pours in 45 points in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 8:21pm

Banchero registered 45 points (17-31 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-12 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Pistons in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Banchero matched Cade Cunningham's 45 points, but it wasn't enough as the Magic now hold a 3-2 series lead. With 45 points on the night, Banchero now holds the second-highest scoring total in Orlando's postseason history. If Franz Wagner (calf) continues to miss time, it's clear that Banchero is going to have the greenest of lights.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
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