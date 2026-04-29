Paolo Banchero News: Pours in 45 points in Game 5 loss
Banchero registered 45 points (17-31 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-12 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Pistons in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Banchero matched Cade Cunningham's 45 points, but it wasn't enough as the Magic now hold a 3-2 series lead. With 45 points on the night, Banchero now holds the second-highest scoring total in Orlando's postseason history. If Franz Wagner (calf) continues to miss time, it's clear that Banchero is going to have the greenest of lights.
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