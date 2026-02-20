Paolo Banchero News: Pours in game-high 30 in win
Banchero amassed 30 points (10-21 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 win over Sacramento.
It's the first time since Jan. 28 that Banchero has hit for at least 30 points, and the five made three-pointers were a season high. The fourth-year forward was looking gassed ahead of the All-Star break, averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.3 threes through the first six games in February while shooting just 40.0 percent from the floor, but Thursday's performance suggests he could be ready to return to form.
