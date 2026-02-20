Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Pours in game-high 30 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:31am

Banchero amassed 30 points (10-21 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 win over Sacramento.

It's the first time since Jan. 28 that Banchero has hit for at least 30 points, and the five made three-pointers were a season high. The fourth-year forward was looking gassed ahead of the All-Star break, averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.3 threes through the first six games in February while shooting just 40.0 percent from the floor, but Thursday's performance suggests he could be ready to return to form.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paolo Banchero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paolo Banchero See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago