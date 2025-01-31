Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero News: Productive despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:20am

Banchero finished with 21 points (10-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-90 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Magic didn't have their best performance Thursday, but Banchero still had an impressive showing on both ends of the court. He's scored at least 20 points in seven of his 10 appearances since returning to the hardwood, and he seems to be getting better with each passing game -- even if he has some ups and downs here and there. Over that 10-game stretch, Banchero is averaging 21.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks per game.

