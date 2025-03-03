Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Puts up 23 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 11:05am

Banchero amassed 23 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-15 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to Toronto.

Banchero didn't receive a lot of touches on offense, but he took advantage of the Raptors' aggressive defense on him, making 12 of his 15 shots from the charity stripe, and it was the fourth time he made double-digit free throws in his career. Banchero has surpassed the 20-point mark in all but one of his six appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 27.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in that stretch.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
