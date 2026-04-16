Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Rough night Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Banchero totaled 18 points (7-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 Play-In Game loss to the 76ers.

Banchero did more harm than good Wednesday, shooting under 33 percent from the floor for the second straight game, during which time he has also accumulated 12 turnovers. Wednesday's loss will see Orlando return home to host Charlotte for the right to play Detroit in the first round of the playoffs. If the Magic are to do any damage this postseason, Banchero is going to up his game on both ends of the floor.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
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