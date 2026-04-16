Paolo Banchero News: Rough night Wednesday
Banchero totaled 18 points (7-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 Play-In Game loss to the 76ers.
Banchero did more harm than good Wednesday, shooting under 33 percent from the floor for the second straight game, during which time he has also accumulated 12 turnovers. Wednesday's loss will see Orlando return home to host Charlotte for the right to play Detroit in the first round of the playoffs. If the Magic are to do any damage this postseason, Banchero is going to up his game on both ends of the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paolo Banchero See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday's Play-In GamesYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15thYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 124 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paolo Banchero See More