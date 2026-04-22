Paolo Banchero News: Scores 18 in Game 2 loss
Banchero closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 loss to Detroit in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Banchero filled the stat sheet across the board, though it wasn't nearly enough in a double-digit Game 2 loss. With strong career postseason averages of 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 41.1 percent from deep across 14 playoff games, the 23-year-old will need to deliver at a high level if Orlando hopes to pull off the series upset.
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