Paolo Banchero News: Scores 19 points in win Sunday

Banchero amassed 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-90 win over the Wizards.

Banchero saw the end of his stretch of games with at least 20 points Sunday, but the star forward still posted a solid stat line across the board. Banchero opened the month of February with a nine-point dud against the Jazz, but he's posted solid numbers overall over the last few weeks. In 10 games this month, Banchero is averaging 21.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 32.5 minutes per game.