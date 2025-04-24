Paolo Banchero News: Scores 32 in Game 2 loss

Banchero amassed 32 points (12-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Banchero led all scorers in Game 1 with 36 points (14-27 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes, but he was outdone by Jaylen Brown this time around -- Brown had 36 points for Boston. Despite being down 2-0, Banchero has been a force in this series with 34.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers.