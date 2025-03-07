Paolo Banchero News: Sniffs double-double in defeat
Banchero chipped in 20 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 loss to Chicago.
Banchero came one rebound shy of his fifth double-double on the season while leading the Magic in scoring, albeit in a losing effort. However, the star forward struggled with efficiency in a lackluster performance from the field, failing to hit a three-pointer for the first game since Feb. 8. Banchero has shot 31.3 percent from beyond the arc over eight outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 28.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.1 minutes per contest.
