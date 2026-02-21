Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Sniffs triple-double in 2OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Banchero totaled 26 points (11-28 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks across 47 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime loss to the Suns.

The fourth-year forward came two dimes short of his third triple-double of the season, while the four rejections tied his career high. Banchero has come flying out of the All-Star break, and through eight games in February he's averaging 20.6 points, 7.1 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 blocks.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paolo Banchero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paolo Banchero See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago