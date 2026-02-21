Paolo Banchero News: Sniffs triple-double in 2OT loss
Banchero totaled 26 points (11-28 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks across 47 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime loss to the Suns.
The fourth-year forward came two dimes short of his third triple-double of the season, while the four rejections tied his career high. Banchero has come flying out of the All-Star break, and through eight games in February he's averaging 20.6 points, 7.1 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 blocks.
