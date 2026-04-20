Paolo Banchero News: Strong effort in Game 1
Banchero closed with 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 win over the Pistons in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Banchero led the Magic in scoring as the team stunned Detroit to take the series lead. Banchero has struggled with consistency this season, but he's now scored at least 23 points in back-to-back games while shooting above 50 percent from the field.
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