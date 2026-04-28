Paolo Banchero News: Struggles in Game 4 win

Banchero closed with 18 points (4-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 94-88 win over the Pistons in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Banchero had a brutal night shooting the ball, but he piled on the aggression with 13 free-throw attempts. With Franz Wagner's (calf) status in the air going forward, the Magic will likely need to continue to rely heavily on Banchero.