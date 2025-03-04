Paolo Banchero News: Tallies season-high four steals

Banchero finished Tuesday's 114-113 loss to Toronto with 41 points (14-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 40 minutes.

Banchero's efficient shooting helped him record a team-high 41 points in Tuesday's loss. The star forward continues to get to the charity stripe at a high clip, converting 78.4 percent of his 9.7 free-throw attempts per contest across his last 10 outings. Banchero also made a strong defensive impact against the Raptors, tallying a season-high four steals.