Paolo Banchero News: Team-high 24 points in defeat
Banchero totaled 24 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.
The All-Star forward is now up to 19 double-doubles for the year, with Sunday's being his third in his past five games. With Franz Wagner tending to a high-ankle sprain, Banchero should continue to take on all the usage he can handle. Across his last six outings, Banchero averaged 25.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 38.3 minutes per game.
