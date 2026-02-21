Pascal Siakam Injury: Chance to return Sunday
Siakam (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Siakam has missed three of the Pacers' last two games, the first of which was due to a left hamstring injury and the latter two due to a personal matter. He's still working through his hamstring issue, and Jarace Walker would likely stay in Indiana's starting lineup if Siakam is unable to play against Dallas on Sunday.
