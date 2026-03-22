Pascal Siakam Injury: Iffy for Monday
Siakam (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.
Siakam returned from a six-game absence due to a right knee sprain in Saturday's loss to the Spurs, during which he tallied 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes. However, the star forward may be held out of Monday's contest. If Siakam is ultimately ruled out, Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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