Pascal Siakam Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Siakam (wrist) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Siakam has missed Indiana's last three games due to a left wrist sprain, though there's a chance he will return Wednesday. If the star forward is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for the likes of Kobe Brown and Micah Potter.
