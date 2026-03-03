Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Siakam (wrist) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Siakam has missed Indiana's last three games due to a left wrist sprain, though there's a chance he will return Wednesday. If the star forward is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for the likes of Kobe Brown and Micah Potter.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
