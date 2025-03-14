Pascal Siakam Injury: Late addition to report Friday

Siakam is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to right olecranon bursitis.

The right elbow inflammation is a new concern for Siakam, who has yet to miss an outing on the season. If the star forward is sidelined, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker are candidates for an increased role. Siakam has averaged 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 32.0 minutes per game in his last five appearances.