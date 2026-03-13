Pascal Siakam Injury: Listed as doubtful
Siakam (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Siakam is expected to miss a third straight contest as the Pacers continue to exercise caution. With this news, it's likely that Kobe Brown, Jarace Walker and Micah Potter continue to play extended roles for the Pacers.
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