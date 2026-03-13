Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Listed as doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:08am

Siakam (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Siakam is expected to miss a third straight contest as the Pacers continue to exercise caution. With this news, it's likely that Kobe Brown, Jarace Walker and Micah Potter continue to play extended roles for the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
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