Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Listed as probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Siakam is probable for Sunday's game versus Portland with a left wrist sprain.

This appears to be a minor issue for Siakam, but it's worth monitoring closely with how cautious the team has been. With a back-to-back set coming up on March 12 and 13, a maintenance day could be in his near future.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago