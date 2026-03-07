Pascal Siakam Injury: Listed as probable
Siakam is probable for Sunday's game versus Portland with a left wrist sprain.
This appears to be a minor issue for Siakam, but it's worth monitoring closely with how cautious the team has been. With a back-to-back set coming up on March 12 and 13, a maintenance day could be in his near future.
