Pascal Siakam Injury: Listed out for Wednesday
Siakam (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Siakam will be sidelined for a sixth straight game and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. He can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Spurs for the time being.
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