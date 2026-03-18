Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Listed out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Siakam (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Siakam will be sidelined for a sixth straight game and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. He can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Spurs for the time being.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
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