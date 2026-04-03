Pascal Siakam Injury: Nets 30 points; exits w/ back issue
Siakam (back) supplied 30 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-108 loss to the Hornets.
Siakam rolled his left ankle and tweaked his back late in the game, which ended his evening prematurely. He didn't require a trip to the locker room, but this could be the sort of injury that swells up overnight, so don't be surprised if he pops up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Cleveland. If Siakam needs to miss a game, Obi Toppin could get a start, and there would be more opportunities for Kobe Brown and Jay Huff on offense.
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