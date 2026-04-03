Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Nets 30 points; exits w/ back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Siakam (back) supplied 30 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 129-108 loss to the Hornets.

Siakam rolled his left ankle and tweaked his back late in the game, which ended his evening prematurely. He didn't require a trip to the locker room, but this could be the sort of injury that swells up overnight, so don't be surprised if he pops up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Cleveland. If Siakam needs to miss a game, Obi Toppin could get a start, and there would be more opportunities for Kobe Brown and Jay Huff on offense.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago