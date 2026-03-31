Pascal Siakam Injury: Probable versus Bulls
Siakam (knee) is listed as probable heading into Wednesday's game against Chicago.
Siakam appears on track to suit up for his sixth consecutive outing. He had a rough showing in Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers. However, the 31-year-old responded by posting a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double with six assists and one steal in Sunday's 135-118 win over the Miami Heat. In three meetings with Chicago during the campaign, Siakam has averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from deep across 34.7 minutes.
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