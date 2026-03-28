Pascal Siakam Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Siakam is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to right knee injury management.
Siakam has been a regular on the injury report since missing six straight games due to a right knee sprain earlier this month. However, the star forward has appeared in each of Indiana's last four outings, averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes per contest during that span. If he's held out of Sunday's contest, Jalen Slawson, Obi Toppin (back/foot) and Kobe Brown would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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