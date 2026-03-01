Pascal Siakam Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Siakam (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Siakam will miss a third consecutive contest due to a left wrist sprain. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Clippers, which marks the first outing of a four-game road trip. With Siakam sidelined, Jarace Walker, Kobe Brown and Micah Potter are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
