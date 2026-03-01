Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Siakam (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Siakam will miss a third consecutive contest due to a left wrist sprain. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Clippers, which marks the first outing of a four-game road trip. With Siakam sidelined, Jarace Walker, Kobe Brown and Micah Potter are candidates to see an uptick in minutes.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
