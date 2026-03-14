Pascal Siakam Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday
Siakam (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
It appears as though Siakam will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to rehab from a right knee sprain. Kobe Brown has started in each of the Pacers' last two games and figures to remain in an elevated role for as long as Siakam is out of action.
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