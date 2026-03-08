Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam Injury: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Siakam (wrist) is available for Sunday's game in Portland.

Siakam will continue to play through the wrist issue, as expected. The 10-year vet is averaging 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam
