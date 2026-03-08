Pascal Siakam Injury: Will play Sunday
Siakam (wrist) is available for Sunday's game in Portland.
Siakam will continue to play through the wrist issue, as expected. The 10-year vet is averaging 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.1 steals per game this season.
